Varios producto caduca, haya den Morocho Supermarket

Hendrikstraat – Diahuebs mainta Morocho Supermarket a haya bishita di algun departamento di Gobierno.
Esaki ta relaciona cu inspeccion di productonan cu nan fecha lo por a vence y tambe si nan ta mantene nan mes na prijsnan di productonan stipula door di Gobierno.
Hunto cu polis, departamento di salubridad y di asuntonan economico a drenta e supermercado aki y a bin constata varios irregularidad.
Manera productonan cu a caduca basta tempo caba, pero asina mes e doñonan ta laga nan pa benta.
Otro cos tambe cu nan a nota tawata prijsnan halto of miho bisa prijsnan cu no ta cuadra cu loke gobierno a stipula, esaki varios supermercado ta hacie. Pues nan no ta importa loke gobierno stipula y nan ta pone prijsnan cu a nan ta haya ta bon.
Tur productonan cu lo a caduca a wordo confisca y propetarionan a haya un boet.
Semper pone bon tino ariba e fecha di vencemento ariba tur producto e por salba bo bida.