Vandalismo ariba tienda di paña na Shiribana

Shiribana – Diasabra marduga 1’or pasa polis pasando dilanti un negoshi di paña, ta tende alarma y ta wak cu vitrina ta completamente destrui.
Tawata di e negoshi La Vie Boutique. Agentenan mes ora a baha y cuminsa controla, pa wak si esnan responsabel pa e acto ta den e luga ainda.
Por a wak cu nan a usa un pida klinker pa kibra e glas.
Despues di algun minuut e doño a yega y hunto cu polis nan a drenta y controla e luga.
Pero no a haya niun hende paden.
Parti pafo, polis a haya un cuchiu benta y a piki esaki.