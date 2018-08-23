Un tropical wave saliendo di Africa lo move direccion Caribe… Lo sigui su desaroyo pa otro siman

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa early Friday and then move quickly westward at about 20 mph. No development is expected during the next few days, but environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.