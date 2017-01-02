Quadracer a dal contra palo di lus na Jaburibari, un turista a resulta herida

Jaburibari – Dialuna merdia polis ta bay panort di e rotonde di Jaburibari pa un accidente di quadracer.
Na yegada polis ta bij topa cu un grupo di turista cu nan guia banda di caminda y un cabayero na banda di caminda drumi.
Rond di dje algun persona incluendo loke tawata parse un dokter hulandes cu tawata chek e persona.
Segun informacionnan e turista pa un of otro motibo a perde control ariba e atv y bay dal contra e palo di lus.
Ambulance a presenta y ta trata e turista cu tawata herida, pero no di gravedad.