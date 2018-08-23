National Hurricane Center: Tropical wave saliendo di Africa pa Caribe

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 PM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa

late Thursday and then move westward at 15 to 20 mph for the

next several days. Environmental conditions could become more

conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the

central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

$$

Forecaster Blake