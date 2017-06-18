Morto cruel na Camacuri, doño di compania ta wordo electrocuta ora su cabes a dal contra waya di hoogspanning

Camacuri – Diasabra atardi un of mas automobilista pasando dilanti Budget Car Rental, na Camacuri ta wak un persona completamente na candela.
E persona lo a bay pa traha ariba e billboard schuin di Budget y pa un of otro motibo, subiendo den su Hoogwerker ta touch of dal su cabes na e waya di hoogspanning di Elmar.
Loke testigonan a conta.
” Mi a wak un persona full na candela y candela tawata sali di su cabes”, aki ta caminda cu polis a wordo avisa.
E auto Ford SUV, para abou tambe lo tawata tin coriente of tawata tin candela cu a cay ariba dje.
Un otro testigo a confirma autoridad na e sitio ken e persona ta, paso algun rato prome ela pasa y a cuminde y e persona cu a fayece a cuminda bek. Di e manera ey autoridad a bin haya un idea ken e ta.
Mientrastanto camindanan a wordo cera y unidadnan di rescate tawata yegando e sitio, pero no por a haci nada mas. Ariba por a wak e curpa sin bida. Na e sitio bo por a haya holo di candela ainda.
Tur hende tawata keda na un distancia, paso coriente no ta cos di haci wega cune.
E fayecido lo ta doño di Fast Signs Aruba, un persona cu ta gusta su trabou y lo ta haciendo e pa hopi aña.
Di parti di nos redaccion nos kier a manda un palabra di profundo condolencia na famia di e fayecido.