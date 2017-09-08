Major Hurricane Jose Continues to Strengthen

Jose has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean – the third major hurricane of the 2017 season – and may threaten portions of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Jose is currently located more than 500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Some slight strengthening is possible through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

By this weekend, Jose is expected to slow down and turn northwest. How close Jose comes to the northern Leeward Islands before making that turn remains uncertain.

Beginning this weekend, an increase in wind shear, associated with the outflow of Hurricane Irma, should inhibit further intensification.

It is increasingly likely that Jose will bring gusty winds, choppy surf and periods of rain to some of the northeastern Leeward Islands.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

For now, all residents of the Leeward Islands, including areas hard hit by Irma, should monitor for the latest on Jose’s forecast.

Many of these islands took the full brunt of Category 5 Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, with winds gusting over 155 mph.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is also likely with 2 to 6 inches of rain expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches possible. This heavy rainfall will add to ongoing flooding and potentially cause additional life-threatening flooding.

