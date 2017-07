IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP & SMELL THE COFFEE !!

* THE GREEN PARTY’S MINISTER P.CROES = UNDER INVESTIGATION…!

* MINISTER B.S. = HAS BEEN SERIOUSLY ACUSED ON STRANGE DEALINGS WITH PUBLIC LAND…& THE INVESTIGATION = ALSO TAKEN PLACE BEHIND THE SCEENS…!!

* ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCEEN PRIME MINISTER M.E. & MdM ARE ALSO BEING INVESTIGATED ….THIS IS RELATED WITH THE CITGO DEAL…….

* THE HOSPITAL AGREEMENT …THE GREEN CORIDOR & THE WVBLVRD SEEM TO BE QUESTIONABLE DEALS…??

THIS RAISES THE QUESTION …WHAT KIND OF A PARTY IS THIS ?? IS THIS A PARTY THAN CAN REALLY RECEIVE YOUR VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ?? CAN YOU HAVE CONFIDENCE IN A PARTY WHERE CORRUPTION SEEM TO BE PART OF DAILY WORK ??

WE DOUBT THIS VERY MUCH …WAKE UP & SMELL THE COFFEE !!! BENNY NISBET, PPA !!