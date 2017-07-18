Information Bulletin nr.2



Bulletin # 207/18/2017

Information Bulletin

Date: Tuesday 18th of July 2017

ISSUED AT: 12:00 HRS

At 11 AM today, Tuesday 18th July, 2017, Tropical storm Don was located at approximately 250 km SE of Barbados, moving West at 31 km/hr.

Tropical storm Don is expected to enter the Caribbean as a storm, but weaken gradually and become a

tropical wave before reaching Aruba.

No direct impacts expected from tropical storm Don to Aruba since it will be a tropical wave again near Aruba. Models hint that most active weather

and strongest winds related to the then projected remnants of tropical storm Don will stay north of Aruba between Wednesday evening through

the overnight hours of Thursday. However, moist and unstable air induced by this system will likely produce some shower activity over the

local region. Please monitor the products issued by the Meteorological Service Aruba for further information pertaining to marine and

weather conditions.

Center and latest forecast positions:

DATE/TIME, POSITION, INTENSITY, LOCATION

Tuesday July 18 11:00 AM, 11.5N 58.0 W,Tropical storm, 250 KM SE of Barbados

Tuesday July 18 8:00 PM, 11.7N 60.9W,Tropical storm, 56 KM W of Grenada

Wednesday July 19 8:00 AM, 12.0N 65.0W,Tropical depression, 350 KM E of Bonaire

Wednesday July 19 8:00 PM, Dissipated

WE WISH TO UNDERSCORE THAT AT THIS TIME ARUBA IS NOT UNDER ANY

TROPICAL CYCLONE WATCH OR WARNING.

This is the last bulletin about this system unless conditions warrant.

Tuesday 12 PM, 18 July 2017.