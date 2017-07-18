Information Bulletin nr.2
Bulletin # 207/18/2017
Information Bulletin
Date: Tuesday 18th of July 2017
ISSUED AT: 12:00 HRS
At 11 AM today, Tuesday 18th July, 2017, Tropical storm Don was located at approximately 250 km SE of Barbados, moving West at 31 km/hr.
Tropical storm Don is expected to enter the Caribbean as a storm, but weaken gradually and become a
tropical wave before reaching Aruba.
No direct impacts expected from tropical storm Don to Aruba since it will be a tropical wave again near Aruba. Models hint that most active weather
and strongest winds related to the then projected remnants of tropical storm Don will stay north of Aruba between Wednesday evening through
the overnight hours of Thursday. However, moist and unstable air induced by this system will likely produce some shower activity over the
local region. Please monitor the products issued by the Meteorological Service Aruba for further information pertaining to marine and
weather conditions.
Center and latest forecast positions:
DATE/TIME, POSITION, INTENSITY, LOCATION
Tuesday July 18 11:00 AM, 11.5N 58.0 W,Tropical storm, 250 KM SE of Barbados
Tuesday July 18 8:00 PM, 11.7N 60.9W,Tropical storm, 56 KM W of Grenada
Wednesday July 19 8:00 AM, 12.0N 65.0W,Tropical depression, 350 KM E of Bonaire
Wednesday July 19 8:00 PM, Dissipated
WE WISH TO UNDERSCORE THAT AT THIS TIME ARUBA IS NOT UNDER ANY
TROPICAL CYCLONE WATCH OR WARNING.
This is the last bulletin about this system unless conditions warrant.
Tuesday 12 PM, 18 July 2017.