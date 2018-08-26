Alerta

Homber tabata sacudi auto y a grita dos ves pa ayudo “yudami” “yudami”

Segun declaracion di un testigo cu nos redaccion a conversa cune,  a splica cu e auto aki ya tabata staciona na Lox Sing pa 12.or di anochi.

Esey ta e horario cu e testigo a cana bay for di su kamber den vicindario pa Lox Sing, ora el’a mira e auto ta sacudi.  Ora el’a yega poco serca,  e homber a grite pa “yudami”.   Como cu e ta hende muher,  e no ta bay aserca na un hende homber.   El’a cana bay eybanda y a bisa algun otro hende cu e homber ta pidi yudanza.

Segun e dama, testigo, cu na dos ocacion e homber a grite pa yude.  Alaves e ta mira cu e auto ta sacudi, o sea “baila”.

Awe mainta, ora cu el’a nota cu e glas di auto ta gefreeze, el’a bolbe bay wak e situacion y a constata cu e homber lo no ta halando rosea mas.

Aki el’a mira cu e homber ta mara na man cu cabes di stoel cu waya di charger.

Indicacion ta e ora cu e homber a wordo mara den su auto, te cu el’a stik y fayece.

