Homber tabata sacudi auto y a grita dos ves pa ayudo “yudami” “yudami”

Segun declaracion di un testigo cu nos redaccion a conversa cune, a splica cu e auto aki ya tabata staciona na Lox Sing pa 12.or di anochi.
Esey ta e horario cu e testigo a cana bay for di su kamber den vicindario pa Lox Sing, ora el’a mira e auto ta sacudi. Ora el’a yega poco serca, e homber a grite pa “yudami”. Como cu e ta hende muher, e no ta bay aserca na un hende homber. El’a cana bay eybanda y a bisa algun otro hende cu e homber ta pidi yudanza.
Segun e dama, testigo, cu na dos ocacion e homber a grite pa yude. Alaves e ta mira cu e auto ta sacudi, o sea “baila”.
Awe mainta, ora cu el’a nota cu e glas di auto ta gefreeze, el’a bolbe bay wak e situacion y a constata cu e homber lo no ta halando rosea mas.
Aki el’a mira cu e homber ta mara na man cu cabes di stoel cu waya di charger.
Indicacion ta e ora cu e homber a wordo mara den su auto, te cu el’a stik y fayece.