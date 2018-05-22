Homber herida a bisa cu nan a atrake tambe

Sibeliusstraat – Diamars mainta den careda di 6:30 polis a bay den Sibeliusstraat, pa un un homber herida.
Na yegada di polis den Sibeliusstraat, nan a topa cu un homber sinta y e tawata herida. Pero tambe a constata cu e ta bou influencia.
E cabayero tawata tin corta na su man drechi cu tawata sangra.
Ela conta polis cu, un persona lo a atrake, e persona segun version di e homber lo tawata tin un machete.
E atracador lo a kita e placa cu e tawata tin ariba dje.
Polis a pidi pa ambulance, na yegada personal di ambulanca a opta pa hibe Hospitaal.