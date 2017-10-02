Dos persona herida, despues di a bolter cu auto na e brug bieu di Tele Aruba

Balashi – Diadomingo anochi den careda di 10’or informacion a drenta cu un auto a bolter, esaki tawata na altura di e brug bieu di Tele Aruba.
Informacionnan adicional a indica tambe cu e auto aki lo a dal otro auto mas pariba y bay.
Na yegada polis ta topa cu un Suzuki Vitara (jeep). E momento eynan ya e tawata ariba su wielnan bek. Velocidad halto muy probablemente ta e causa cu e lo a perde control y bolter.
Den e auto tawata tin dos ocupante. Un di nan a ricibi un kap basta grandi na cabes y e otro tambe a ricibi sla di cabes.
Pa algun rato e trafico bayendo Oranjestad y esun bayendo pa San Nicolas a stagna, pa motibo cu e rotonde di Pos Chikito a wordo cera te cu 5’or di mainta.
Dos ambulance a presenta y a transporta ambos ocupante pa hospitaal.