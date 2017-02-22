Dos homber gara ta kibra klem di Aruparking

Werfstraat – Diaranson mainta polisnan ariba bicicleta patruyando area di waf, ta bin topa dos homber haciendo algo contra ley.
E dos hombernan aki tawata bezig ta kibrando un klem. Pues nan a wordo gara op heterdaad. Segun e dos cabayeronan nan kier a gewoon yega nan cas y polis a splicanan esey no ta e manera.
Un di nan a bisa polis lo siguiente ” Pero ta miho cu bay atraca un turista”. Pues e homber aki ta simplemente wrong and strong. Aruparking a wordo avisa pa nan presenta na e sitio, loke nan a haci tambe y a bay cu klem destrui.
Polis a pidi transport y asina hiba nan warda di playa, mester bisa cu transport wagen a tarda masha hopi mes prome pa yega e sitio.