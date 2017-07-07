Conoci di polis Babalu, kier a hinca su ruman

Driemasterstraat – Diahuebs atardi polisnan ta bay altura di Club Euphoria na Madiki. Aki nan e conoci di nan Babalu, tawata tin un cuchiu den su poder y tawata kier a hinka un persona.
Na yegada polisnan mes ora a detene Babalu y kita e cuchiu for di dje.
E persona cu e kier a hinka tawata su propio ruman, cu ta un hart pashent. Ambos lo tawata bou di influencia y e ruman a splica polis cu e tin miedo di Babalu, paso e lo por bay mate of maltrate.
Polis a consehe pa pasa warda mas laat y entrega keho contra Babalu.