Chauffeur Hulandes burachi cu a hit and run, deteni altura di Plaza Daniel Leo

Oranjestad: Diabierna algo pasa di 9’or y mey, Visibility Team di polis ta topa cu un Hyundai Geel, V 2007, cu basta daño material na e parti dilanti di e auto y nan ta bin compronde cu e chauffeur a dal contra un tubo cu su auto y bandona e sitio.
Na momento cu e patruya tabata bayendo direccion di Plaza Daniel Leo ta drenta un informacion cu un rato prome e mesun auto aki lo a dal tras di un auto na e rotonde di De La Sallestraat y cu e chauffeur di e auto Hyundai Accent Geel a sigui core.
Ora polis a yega bandi Plaza Daniel Leo, nan ta bin compronde cu e chauffeur di e Hyundai geel, ta un hulandes, kende tabata basta bou influencia y despues di e impacto a baha for di e auto y a cana bay drenta e supermarket den havenstraat.
Polis a topa cu ne y mesora a detene pa core bou influencia y hit and run.