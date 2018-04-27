Chauffeur deteni despues di a causa accidente na Shaba

Shaba – Diabierna mainta polis a bay ariba e caminda di Shaba, pa un accidente cu hende herida.
Polis a yega y a constata cu tawata tin 3 auto envolvi.
Un Mitsubishi Lancer, cu ta esun cu a causa e accidente.
E otro dosnan ta un Hyundai Van y un Kia Rio.
Segun a compronde, e Mitsubishi Lancer lo tawata pasando auto, bayendo direccion zuid y ta topa cu e Hyundai Van. E ta dal semi frontal contra e Van.
Debi na e impacto e Lancer lo a kita y bay dal e Kia Rio cu pa mala suerte tawata pasando, menos mal cu e Kia no a sufri mucho daño.
Loke ta e chauffeur di e Lancer, ela haya un corta na brasa y a wordo trata pa personal di ambulance na nan yegada.
Polis a detene e chauffeur na final y a transporte pa warda di Shaba.