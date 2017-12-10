Alerta

Boksmento altura di Pacifico, chauffeur mester a warda hopi pa Ambulance

Paradera – Diasabra atardi altura di Pacifico Paradera un boksmento a tuma luga.
Polis di trafico a wordo informa cu tin hende herida.

Na yegada e agente ta constata cu daño material ta minimo, pero e chauffeur den e auto dilanti no tawata sinti su mes bon. Mes ora a pidi pa un ambulance, cu no tawata pabou di brug e momento ey. Pues tawata tin basta tardansa, esaki a bin ta pasando varios biaha.

Manera por wak ariba e imagennan, chauffeur di e Chevrolet no a pone atencion su dilanti y ta dal e Toyota su dilanti.


