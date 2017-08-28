Accidente na Palm Beach, causa door di un chauffeur burachi

Palm Beach – Diasabra marduga den careda di 5:30 pasa polis ta bay altura di Citgo Palm Beach pa un accidente cu hende herida.
Na yegada di tanto polis y ambulance, nan ta topa cu dos auto cu hopi daño material.
Ta trata di un v-car Hyundai Accent y un Nissan Sentra.
E chauffeur di e v-car bayendo direccion oost a hala na su man robes y dal semi frontal, lagando e chauffeur herida.
Polis mes ora a nota cu chauffeur di e v-car ta bebi y a laga test e. E test a sali positivo, indicando cu e chauffeur a bebe y hopi.
Ela keda deteni mes ora y transporta pa warda.